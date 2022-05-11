 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTC medal presented to Alisa Mason

ROTC medal presented to Alisa Mason
Photo taken by Buddy Keen

Cadet Major Alisa E. Mason (center), a member of the Enterprise High School Wildcat Battalion, was presented a certificate and a ROTC Medal by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Committee, signed by the President General, NSDAR, Denise Doring VanBuren.

This medal is presented annually to an ROTC student who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps.

Shown in photo from left, Col. (Ret.) Dennis E. Griffin, Senior Army Instructor, Enterprise High School; Mason; and John Coffee DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins who made the presentation.

For more information about DAR, contact Shirley Skinner at shirley_skinner@hotmail.com or 334-301-6063.

