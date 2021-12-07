Roundtable focuses on child care challenges

During the pandemic, many parents chose to take remote jobs with flexible hours just so they can stay home with their children, facing the challenges of working while tending to children.

Gail Piggott, executive director of the Alabama Partnership for Children, said prior to the pandemic, there were discussions around the state about how to improve the accessibility to child care for working families. The pandemic devastated an already fragile child care system, she said.

Staffing for child care facilities became a huge issue during the pandemic – both in recruiting child care employees and retaining them. Less staff means child care establishments can’t serve as many children. Federal relief money helped sustain establishments during the pandemic by providing child care stabilization grants, and grants are still being issued to fund hazard pay for child care staff members, Piggott said.

“It’s necessary to pull people back into the field and to help them stay there,” she said.

Since many families are already struggling to cover child care costs, simply raising rates to pay employees more won’t solve staffing problems, she said.