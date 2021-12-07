Roundtable focuses on child care challenges

Access and cost are the two biggest hurdles parents face when it comes to child care.
There are long waiting lists just to get children into a quality day care setting and finding quality child care for parents who work late shifts is next to impossible. Child care costs are such that for some two-parent households, it’s not cost-effective for both parents to work.
The impact extends beyond families, taking a toll on the local labor market and a community’s overall economy.
Without child care, parents can’t work.
Problems with access and cost existed before COVID-19, but the pandemic rocked the child care industry; and a group of people who gathered for a roundtable discussion on Tuesday at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce are looking for ways to stabilize the business model.
“Statistics show that U.S. businesses lose just over $4 billion annually due to absenteeism related to child care issues,” said Brad Kimbro, chairman of the chamber’s Board of Directors. “Over $4 billion – that’s a lot of money.”
Child care costs, Kimbro said, can account for up to 12% of a family’s household income.
In Alabama, child care costs can range from more than $9,700 a year for toddler and preschool classroom care per child up to nearly $12,400 for infant classroom care, according to Tuesday’s roundtable presentation.
During the pandemic, many parents chose to take remote jobs with flexible hours just so they can stay home with their children, facing the challenges of working while tending to children.
Gail Piggott, executive director of the Alabama Partnership for Children, said prior to the pandemic, there were discussions around the state about how to improve the accessibility to child care for working families. The pandemic devastated an already fragile child care system, she said.
Staffing for child care facilities became a huge issue during the pandemic – both in recruiting child care employees and retaining them. Less staff means child care establishments can’t serve as many children. Federal relief money helped sustain establishments during the pandemic by providing child care stabilization grants, and grants are still being issued to fund hazard pay for child care staff members, Piggott said.
“It’s necessary to pull people back into the field and to help them stay there,” she said.
Since many families are already struggling to cover child care costs, simply raising rates to pay employees more won’t solve staffing problems, she said.
Piggott said tax credits for families and local or state investment in child care could be some of the solutions. Businesses could even contract with child care providers to specifically serve their employees with children, especially during odd work shifts.
Low-income families may qualify for programs such as Head Start, Early Head Start, or child care vouchers, but for families who don’t qualify for such assistance, child care can be cost-prohibitive.
“If you’re that young professional couple just starting out, making moderate wages… you’ve got two children, it is a kick in the teeth every week,” Piggott said.
