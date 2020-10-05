Rucker aviators review new technology designed to help on battlefield

“IR’s great. It works with a temperature difference so it can work in total darkness,” Cook said. “The problem is, it doesn’t see lights. If there’s car lights or natural light that the human eye would pick up instantly in a dark environment, the IR doesn’t see lights.

“This is multi-spectral. It has IR, so it has all those advantages, plus it has low-light cameras. They’re stitched and fused together – pixel for pixel – so it has the best of both worlds. You can see in the darkness with the infra-red and it you can see in the light.”

But it’s not the technology, it’s the speed at which is it is processed and displayed, that is the eye-opener.

“It takes the feed from that sensor, we rotate, crop it and put in on the helmet. You also have to compute the pilot’s head position, because what you show him has to be where he’s looking – and it has to happen in less than 20 milliseconds,” Cook said. “If there’s a lag, if I move my head and the picture has to catch up, it makes you sick.

“You have to not only do it but you have to do it very, very, very fast. From the first photon of light that goes through the glass on that sensor to when we project on the pilot’s visor is about 15 milliseconds. It’s got to be that fast.”