Run, jog, walk, crawl to help first responders

Editor's note: Staff writer Michele Forehand died unexpectedly on Sept. 23. This is the last story she wrote for the Dothan Eagle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support (ALLEAPS) will hold its second annual Zombie Chase benefiting local first responders on Oct. 3 at Landmark Park.

ALLEAPS is a nonprofit group organized exclusively for providing crisis intervention training and response services to first responders with a goal of equipping individuals and agencies to deal with critical incidents.

“This event is a great way for us to raise funds to continue to offer training and services to first-responders,” Dr. Tim Faulk said. “In today’s time, there is a stigma that exists when it comes to getting mental help, and this training helps a first responder seek help, one-on-one, to avoid that stigma.”

The training is designed to decrease suicides and PTSD, Faulk said. "Too many emergency responders have lost their lives to suicide, and this training is designed to help first responders seeking help. It allows them to understand they are not alone and it provides the help they need.”