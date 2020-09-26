Run, jog, walk, crawl to help first responders

Editor's note: Staff writer Michele Forehand died unexpectedly on Sept. 23. This is the last story she wrote for the Dothan Eagle.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support (ALLEAPS) will hold its second annual Zombie Chase benefiting local first responders on Oct. 3 at Landmark Park.
ALLEAPS is a nonprofit group organized exclusively for providing crisis intervention training and response services to first responders with a goal of equipping individuals and agencies to deal with critical incidents.
“This event is a great way for us to raise funds to continue to offer training and services to first-responders,” Dr. Tim Faulk said. “In today’s time, there is a stigma that exists when it comes to getting mental help, and this training helps a first responder seek help, one-on-one, to avoid that stigma.”
The training is designed to decrease suicides and PTSD, Faulk said. "Too many emergency responders have lost their lives to suicide, and this training is designed to help first responders seeking help. It allows them to understand they are not alone and it provides the help they need.”
Faulk, a member of Crisis Doctors & Associates, is a diplomat and board-certified expert in traumatic stress through the American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress. He is an approved instructor for the Assisting Individuals in Crisis and Group Crisis Intervention programs and the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, and he provides critical-incident training for the Headland Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County 911, and the Dothan Fire Department. One of his goals is to provide training to first responders to decrease incidents of post-traumatic stress disorder and lower the suicide rate.
The goal of the annual Zombie Chase is to raise support for ALLEAPS so the services provided to emergency responders will continue at no charge.
According to Blue Help, since Jan. 1, 2020, 125 officers nationwide have lost their lives to suicide. Since January 2016, 1,251 suicide deaths by officers have been reported.
“Decreasing that number is our main goal,” Faulk said. “That’s why I encourage anyone to participate in this year’s Zombie Chase 5K. This is a fun way to help our first responders. Remember you can run, crawl, walk, or jog to help our first responders know help is available and they are not alone.”
Cost to participate in the event is $15 without a t-shirt and $30 with a t-shirt, or $50 a family with two t-shirts. Children 12 and under can participate for free. Packet pick-ups will begin Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. with the race starting at 6 p.m.
Those wishing to attend this year’s event can register at alleaps.org/zombiechase2020 or call 334-714-7293.
