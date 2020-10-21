Rural King theft suspect arrested again after officers discover stolen utility trailer

A Dothan man arrested over the weekend by police for stealing lawn mowing equipment from Rural King was arrested again after officers discovered a stolen utility trailer in backyard.
The utility trailer, also stolen from Rural King, was found in Andrew Lucas Borener’s backyard Tuesday.
Borener, 28, now faces another charge of third-degree theft of property for stealing an item worth roughly $700 from a public building.
“During a follow-up by the investigator, they found one of their 5’x8’ utility trailers was missing,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “From dealing with him on the 17th, the investigator remembered a utility trailer was in the yard.”
The investigator returned to Borener’s residence and confirmed with Rural King management the VIN number from the missing utility trailer matched the one parked in the backyard.
Borener arrived at the residence while officers were there and he was arrested.
During an interview, the suspect confessed to the theft, he was charged and his bond was set at $10,000.
Officers first arrested Borener on Saturday after identifying him as a suspect in several Rural King thefts occurring between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16 after business hours on at least two different nights.
Whilte at the business, Borener stole a Husqvarna zero-turn lawn mower and a Bad Boy brand zero-turn lawnmower both worth over $5,000.
For those thefts, Borener faces charges for two counts of first-degree theft of property and was released from jail after posting $60,000 in bonds.
Borener was identified after filling out a job application with the business for employment. Owens said it was after filling out an application that Borener scoped out the place to determine what items were locked down and what items weren’t.
At this point, Owens said the depth of the thefts is still not fully known.
“More charges are still possible,” Owens said. “At this point, Rural King is still assessing their inventory… they are also looking at their processes and taking steps to secure their property a little better.”
