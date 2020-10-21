Rural King theft suspect arrested again after officers discover stolen utility trailer

A Dothan man arrested over the weekend by police for stealing lawn mowing equipment from Rural King was arrested again after officers discovered a stolen utility trailer in backyard.

The utility trailer, also stolen from Rural King, was found in Andrew Lucas Borener’s backyard Tuesday.

Borener, 28, now faces another charge of third-degree theft of property for stealing an item worth roughly $700 from a public building.

“During a follow-up by the investigator, they found one of their 5’x8’ utility trailers was missing,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “From dealing with him on the 17th, the investigator remembered a utility trailer was in the yard.”

The investigator returned to Borener’s residence and confirmed with Rural King management the VIN number from the missing utility trailer matched the one parked in the backyard.

Borener arrived at the residence while officers were there and he was arrested.

During an interview, the suspect confessed to the theft, he was charged and his bond was set at $10,000.