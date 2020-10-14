Saban, Alabama's AD test positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Director of Athletics Greg Byrne have both tested positive for COVID-19, a University release confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Saban led UA's Wednesday practice remotely.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home," Saban said in a statement through UA Athletics. "At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home."

A portion of a shared statement by Dr. Jimmy Robinson, the team's physician, and Jeff Allen, associate athletics director for sports medicine, read, "At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals. All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”

Byrne's statement said, "Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive. Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”