Safety a priority for Ozark code enforcement officer

OZARK — Forty buildings have been demolished since city leaders made removing “unsafe eyesores” a priority when they took office two years ago.

Increasing the city’s demolition fund from $20,000 to $140,000 was the first step, said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship as he and Ozark Safety and Code Enforcement Officer Tyler Hurst discussed future plans for the Dale County seat.

There is a process that the city is governed by, Hurst said.

“Everything starts with a letter. The code allows that after the building official has inspected and has determined that the building, or a portion of it, is unsafe, a letter is sent to the owner explaining the situation and requesting that they repair or demolish the building,” he said. “If a structure poses an immediate hazard to life or the safety of the public, immediate evacuation can be ordered.”

Once the building is repaired, it's re-inspected to ensure that it's in accordance with the Standard Building Code. If it's a business, the city has the option to revoke the business licenses or not renew the business license if deemed necessary for the safety of the public.

“Safety is a top priority,” said Hurst, who brings a law enforcement and construction background to the code enforcement position.

He came to the area after graduating from high school in Oklahoma. His father was a contractor who added the second story to the Headland National Bank in 1979. “That’s what brought me here, but once I saw the beach, I said ‘I’m not going back to the mountains.’”

Hurst joined the Houston County Reserves in 1990 and was certified in 1991. He said his law enforcement service over the years included five agencies. “But construction was always my ‘bread-and-butter,’” he said.

Seeking a career change in 2009, Hurst re-focused on law enforcement, serving in Geneva County until he came to the Ozark Police Department in 2015. It was from there that he transitioned into his current position. “My experience in the construction field and law enforcement has helped me in code enforcement position,” he said.

Hurst was hired as code enforcement officer two years ago. “Last year is really the first year we did demolition, and we did 40,” he said.

“Our goal is to clean up the city for our citizens. I don’t want it on my conscience that we didn’t do everything possible to keep all our citizens safe.

“The biggest thing is safety because dilapidated homes can attract vagrants and some of those places, no one needs to stay in,” he said, citing two instances where houses burned down as vagrants apparently tried to stay warm inside.

On the “Ozark Al. Code Enforcement Nuisance Complaints” Facebook page that Hurst administers, he accepts citizen nuisance property complaints and provides tips and information for the public. “The purpose of the Facebook page is to provide a forum for citizens to report complaints of code enforcement or nuisance violations in city limits,” Hurst said. “A lot of times we hear from neighbors about yards with junk cars in the yard or not cutting grass.”

On the Facebook site, Hurst recently posted the city’s Prohibited Sign Ordinance, after he picked up 14 yard sale, political and business advertising signs during a drive through the city.

Hurst said he drives through the city daily and compiles a list, with photos, of buildings he considers unsafe or in non-compliance of city ordinances

Letters citing deficiencies are sent to the property owners with a deadline to contact the city building official with a correction plan and proposed timeline to fix the situation. “Our letter doesn’t tell you that you must tear down your house. We start with telling you that it needs to be repaired,” Hurst said. “We’d like for you to try to fix it to make it a viable property.”

If no response is received after a second letter, Hurst said the matter is presented to the Ozark City Council for action. “I include photos,” he said. “If it makes the demo list, I just spray paint ‘demo’ on it so people can see it from the street.”

Blankenship said about 40 percent of the owners do their own cleanup when they are made aware of the situation.

Hurst agreed. “One guy told me, ‘I’ve been thinking about this but this letter is the kick in the butt that I needed.’ And he tore the buildings down,” Hurst said.

Once the properties are cleaned up, the goal is to see them repurposed, Blankenship said. The demolition of one dilapidated building resulted in a much-needed public parking lot in downtown Ozark. In February 2021 the city teamed with the Dale County Commission to repurpose the land after demolishing the former AT&T building on North Merrick Avenue.