Sailor from Dothan deployed in Pacific Ocean
U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS JASON WAITE

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Anthony Atwell, from Dothan, removes a bolt from a coalescing filter in an engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 7, 2021.

John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners.

