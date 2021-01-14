Sailor from Dothan deployed in Pacific Ocean

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Anthony Atwell, from Dothan, removes a bolt from a coalescing filter in an engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 7, 2021.

John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

