Sales, lodging tax revenues off to strong start

After ending one fiscal year on a good note, Dothan’s sales tax collections are getting off to a strong start in the new fiscal year.

The City of Dothan reported nearly $7.9 million for the month of October, the first month of the 2023 fiscal year which runs Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023. The October revenues were $508,917, or 6.9%, over last year’s October collections and $1.7 million over what the city budgeted to collect.

Sales tax collections ended at nearly $92 million for the 2022 fiscal year – more than $6.6 million over the previous year’s tax collections.

The sales tax report includes the general sales and use tax, automotive sales tax, machines and manufacturing tax, an agriculture tax, and a tax on alcohol sales.

Dothan’s sales tax generated more than $7.1 million for the month of October in 2021 and roughly $7.35 million for October in 2022.

The City of Dothan’s lodging tax also came in above budget projections for October, generating $352,094 for the city during the month of October. The city splits the lodging tax revenues, collected from hotel and motel stays, with Visit Dothan.

Last month’s lodging tax revenue was $55,188 – 18.59% – over October 2022 and $115,472 over what was budgeted for the month.

Dothan ended the 2022 fiscal year with $3.95 million in lodging tax revenue, a 15.7% increase over the 2021 fiscal year.