Saliba Family Center holds Wallace welding graduation

A group of students who enrolled in a partnership between Wallace College’s welding program and the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center graduated with a certification in welding Thursday.

“The students put a lot of hard work and energy and tears into of all their work in the program, it was really tough at times but I’m proud of all of them for making it through,” said Gene Gric, a Wallace welding instructor.

The graduates will receive $200 for completing the course with the center as well as help in setting up interviews with possible future employers to obtain a job in the field.

“Throughout the course we have learned to lay out the metal and how to weld it to proper safety features. It was very informative really; I enjoyed it,” said Coy Hall, a welding student with the center.

“I’m planning on going to Wallace to pursue the program further. I also have a lot of great opportunities that I could pick through right now all because of the center’s help.”

The Family Services Center is operating at full speed after taking time to handle the damages from a break-in and vandalism about a month ago that caused more than $10,000 in damages. Due to the vandalism, the center was closed for two weeks in order to clean up and fix damages caused by the incident.

“Despite our facility not being in full operations during those times, our staff still tried to help whoever did not get the memo about our office being temporarily closed,” said Belinda Mitchell, executive director of the Saliba Family Service Center. “We are willing to always go that extra mile and even meet with people who are physically unable to come into the building.

“We tried very hard to not let the vandalism attack stop us from helping those who still showed up. Because of the vandalism, we are currently trying to increase security measures and looking into more safety options.”

The center is open with all operations ready to help community members who need assistance.