Sally turns eastward bringing concern for significant Wiregrass rainfall

Hurricane Sally has been difficult to predict as it makes its way toward the Gulf Coast. Some projections had it making landfall early, in Louisiana. However, as of Tuesday morning, the storm turned more eastward, with a projected landfall between Mobile and Pensacola, sometime late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

On Monday the hurricane had gained strength and was categorized as a Category 2. As of Tuesday morning, it had stalled in the Gulf of Mexico with winds decreasing and the storm was downgraded to Category 1.

With Sally’s uncertainty, Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah is in continued contact with NOAA, Dothan and Houston County officials with the latest updates available.

“As of Tuesday morning, the hurricane had shifted more eastward,” Judah said. “The hurricane has slowed down to a crawl and we are looking at massive rainfall amounts for this area. We are expecting flash floods in low road ways. There is also the possibility for severe weather Wednesday. I want the community to be prepared for thunderstorms and power outages.”