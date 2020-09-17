Sally's aftermath - flooding, rising rivers and impassable roads

In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, Wiregrass emergency officials continued Thursday to deal with local flooding, rising rivers and several impassable roads.
Closed roads impacted multiple southeast Alabama counties, including State Highway 105 at Dale County Road 14 that collapsed while vehicles were on it.
"Two vehicles were traveling southbound, the lead car crossed the area and the road collapsed," Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said. "The second vehicle actually hit the bridge due to the collapse. Minor injuries were reported."
According to Coffee County EMA Director James Brown, all roads and bridges in the northern portion of the county are considered impassable until further notice. All travel should be suspended or delayed until officials reopen them. Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.
In Geneva County, all county roads and bridges remained officially closed Thursday, according to Sheriff Tony Helms.
“Right now the county engineer with the road and bridge departments are out assessing the damages,” Helms said. “We have received a lot of rain and it will take time for assessment to be completed. The state has also closed Highway 153 and Highway 54 due to water on the roadways. Highway 27 and Highway 52 are open, which are two main routes through the county.”
Helms reminds motorists all dirt roads throughout the county are pretty much impassable and should be avoided.
“All county roads are closed, so if you don’t have to be on the roadways stay off the roads,” Helms said. “We are receiving tips that motorists who do not live in the area are traveling the dirt roads to go mudding, which is tearing up the roads. Believe me, if you are caught mudding and messing up dirt roads, we will do everything we can to stop you. We have residents who live on those dirt roads, and you are making it where they can’t travel those roads safely. I believe we all have seen water, it is nothing new, so if you don’t need to get on the roadways, don’t. This is not the time for sightseeing."
Houston County also has a few roads that remained closed Thursday — the 400 block of Middleton Road, a portion of Gin Road, 7300 block of South Park Avenue, a portion of Gilmore Street and AJ Register Road.
Multiple counties are also monitoring river flood stages.
Coffee County is currently monitoring the Pea River in Elba. That portion of the river is projected to crest at around 40.6 feet around 7 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Coffee County EMA Director James Brown Thursday afternoon.
Dale County is also worried about residents residing in the southern portion of the county.
“Our main concern right now is the Choctawhatchee River,” Bynum said. “We are anticipating the river to crest sometime this evening (Thursday) at over 34 feet. That is a major flood stage which causes concern for residents and businesses in our southern portion of the county.”
Geneva County is also preparing for a worst case scenario.
“The Choctawhatchee River is expected to crest in our area Saturday at roughly 35 feet,” Helms said. “I know in the past it took the river cresting at 38 feet to get over Highway 52. Everyone just needs to pay attention and be alert. But, at this time, I believe things will be OK.”
According to Helms, the Pea River is not a threat at this time to Geneva County residents. The Pea River is expected to crest at a lower footage.
Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been working with the Army Corp of Engineers to ensure the safety of residents as water is released from Lake Eufaula into the Chattahoochee River.
“Eufaula received more rain than expected, so water is being released throughout the day, but I don’t anticipate any major flooding in Gordon or Columbia due to the water release,” Judah said. “Public officials and I will be in the area monitoring the release. If anything changes, we will alert the residents of the area. Residents should plan on minor flooding in yards. Believe me, the residents in this area have seen way worse than this.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.