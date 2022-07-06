Salvation Army welcomes fifth generation corps officer to Dothan

The Dothan branch of the Salvation Army welcomed Major Linda Payton as its new officer this week, making her the latest in her family’s multi-generational Salvation Army service.

Payton is a fifth-generation Salvation Army officer on her father’s side, and fourth generation officer on her mother’s side.

Payton was born in Argentina and grew up in Puerto Rico for most of her childhood with her parents serving as missionary officers with the Salvation Army. She and her siblings grew up participating in the Salvation Army’s community care ministries.

“When my family and I lived in Puerto Rico, we learned that the south side of the village closest to us did not have an English school where children could go and learn English,” Payton said “So, with the Salvation Army, my family and other helpers built a school for the community and that lasted for about four years before the community opened its own school.”

Payton has been with the Salvation Army for more than 31 years, since she was 14 years old. Almost every family member she knows or knows of has been heavily involved with the Salvation Army.

The family’s service dates to the late 1800s when her great-great grandmother on her mother’s side joined the Corps. Her great-great grandfather and his sister joined the Corps together the same year. Payton’s uncles, aunts, and most siblings have all been involved with or joined the Salvation Army.

In her new Dothan role, Payton is excited to get out and meet members of the community.

“When I first got the news that I was being transferred to the Dothan branch, I had a couple pf coworkers come up to me and just boast about how helpful and appreciative the community is of the Salvation Army,” Payton said.

Once Payton gets settled into her new surroundings, she wants to start working on a project special to her. Closer to the fall, Payton hopes to restart the youth programs that were stopped or closed due to COVID.

“My goal for the fall is to really have some character-building programs like the youth program start back up again,” she said. ”I really think the community would enjoy and benefit from starting something like that back up for the kids. I have heard by word of mouth that there are kids that will come up to our door every now and then and ask when will we start the youth programs back up, and I would like to try and give them that program back and help the kids.”

Payton also wants to start a Senior Angels program similar to the Angel Tree program that the Salvation Army holds every year around Christmas. Instead of buying toys for boys and girls, the Senior Angels program would focus on providing and helping those in assisted living or elderly facilities.

“From the ones I have seen, the Senior Angels don’t really ask for much,” Payton said. ”There was one who asked for a toaster, which is something relatively cheap to get but they just didn’t have one or a way to get one.”

Payton’s top priority as she starts in Dothan is meeting those in the community and determining what would best help those in need.

“Thank you for all your help over the years,” Payton said. “We (Salvation Army) couldn’t do what we do for the community without the support from everyone, and I look forward to meeting as many people as I can here.”