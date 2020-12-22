Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in final week

The Salvation Army is in the final stretch of its annual Red Kettle campaign.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign have been different this year with fewer of the iconic red kettles and bell-ringers outside of local stores and more online options to give instead. For the remainder of this week, donations to the organization's Red Kettle campaign can be given online at SalvationArmyALMKettle.org and at the register during checkout at participating local retailers.

This kettle season opened with a goal of $105,000, and thanks to donors the campaign has raised $68,746.68 so far. The Salvation Army has used red kettles to fundraise at Christmastime for 130 years. Donations support The Salvation Army’s local programs and services — providing food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, Christmas assistance for families in need, and so much more.

"Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign," said Captain Nathan Jones, The Salvation Army of Dothan Corps Officer. "We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are more than halfway to our goal and are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us reach our goal of $105,000 and make this season a big win for our neighbors in need."

To support The Salvation Army, visit SalArmyALMKettle.org. For more information on Red Kettle season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Dothan, contact Jones at 334-792-1911.

