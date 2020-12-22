 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in final week
0 comments
top story

Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in final week

{{featured_button_text}}
Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in final week

Charley Camp, 7, and Tessa Eddleman, 9, ring bells as they take donations for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign at Wiregrass Commons Mall on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. This year's Red Kettle campaign is in its final week.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The Salvation Army is in the final stretch of its annual Red Kettle campaign.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign have been different this year with fewer of the iconic red kettles and bell-ringers outside of local stores and more online options to give instead. For the remainder of this week, donations to the organization's Red Kettle campaign can be given online at SalvationArmyALMKettle.org and at the register during checkout at participating local retailers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This kettle season opened with a goal of $105,000, and thanks to donors the campaign has raised $68,746.68 so far. The Salvation Army has used red kettles to fundraise at Christmastime for 130 years. Donations support The Salvation Army’s local programs and services — providing food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, Christmas assistance for families in need, and so much more.

"Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign," said Captain Nathan Jones, The Salvation Army of Dothan Corps Officer. "We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are more than halfway to our goal and are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us reach our goal of $105,000 and make this season a big win for our neighbors in need."

To support The Salvation Army, visit SalArmyALMKettle.org. For more information on Red Kettle season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Dothan, contact Jones at 334-792-1911.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Christmas lights in Dothan neighborhoods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert