BIRMINGHAM – Samford University recognizes 2,022 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Bailey Lankford of Troy
Anna Jordan of Troy
Rachel Strickland of Dothan
Collin Doherty of Dothan
Martha Dodson of Dothan
Courtney Robeson of Dothan
Jackson Tate of Dothan
Mary Parker of Dothan
Anna Parrish of Dothan
Sarah Wagner of Dothan
Clara McCallister of Dothan
Anna Baldwin of Dothan
Audrey Hawley of Dothan
Jackson Taylor of Dothan
My Anh Nguyen of Dothan
Rainey Bardolf of Abbeville
Jorja Haddox of Ashford
Ella Sawyer of Enterprise
Katarina Gingrich of Enterprise
Claire Drennen of Enterprise
Tess McNeal of Enterprise
Daniel Banner of Headland
Callie Morrison of Newton
Abigail Davis of Slocomb