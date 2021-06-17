 Skip to main content
Samford University Dean’s List announced for Spring 2021
dot generic education 2.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

BIRMINGHAM — Samford University recognizes 1,703 students named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Area students include:

Katelyn Dendy of Goshen

Bailey Lankford of Troy

Mary Parker of Dothan

Sarah Wagner of Dothan

Anna Baldwin of Dothan

Trevor Shaw of Dothan

Emma Benton of Dothan

Samuel Evans of Abbeville

Bailee Danner of Ariton

Tess McNeal of Enterprise

Mia Banuelos of Enterprise

Grace Poynter of Gordon

Marshal Smith of Hartford

Daniel Banner of Headland

Callie Morrison of Newton

Lainey Smith of Samson

