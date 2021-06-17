Samford University Dean’s List announced for Spring 2021

BIRMINGHAM — Samford University recognizes 1,703 students named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Area students include:
Katelyn Dendy of Goshen
Bailey Lankford of Troy
Mary Parker of Dothan
Sarah Wagner of Dothan
Anna Baldwin of Dothan
Trevor Shaw of Dothan
Emma Benton of Dothan
Samuel Evans of Abbeville
Bailee Danner of Ariton
Tess McNeal of Enterprise
Mia Banuelos of Enterprise
Grace Poynter of Gordon
Marshal Smith of Hartford
Daniel Banner of Headland
Callie Morrison of Newton
Lainey Smith of Samson
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.