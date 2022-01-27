 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samford University Dean's List announced for Fall 2021 semester
0 Comments

Samford University Dean's List announced for Fall 2021 semester

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alabama: Samford University campus
Andy Montgomery // Flickr

BIRMINGHAM — Samford University recognizes 1,826 students named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Local students include:

Katelyn Dendy of Goshen

Bailey Lankford of Troy

Collin Doherty of Dothan

Jackson Tate of Dothan

Anna Parrish of Dothan

Mary Parker of Dothan

Sarah Wagner of Dothan

Clara McCallister of Dothan

Anna Baldwin of Dothan

Audrey Hawley of Dothan

Taylor Skipper of Dothan

My Anh Nguyen of Dothan

Mary Reeves of Dothan

Rainey Bardolf of Abbeville

Ella Sawyer of Enterprise

Katarina Gingrich of Enterprise

Claire Drennen of Enterprise

Tess McNeal of Enterprise

Daniel Banner of Headland

Callie Morrison of Newton

Abigail Davis of Slocomb

Lainey Smith of Samson

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows how freak snowstorm in Greece killed tons of fish

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert