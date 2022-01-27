Samford University Dean's List announced for Fall 2021 semester

BIRMINGHAM — Samford University recognizes 1,826 students named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Local students include:
Katelyn Dendy of Goshen
Bailey Lankford of Troy
Collin Doherty of Dothan
Jackson Tate of Dothan
Anna Parrish of Dothan
Mary Parker of Dothan
Sarah Wagner of Dothan
Clara McCallister of Dothan
Anna Baldwin of Dothan
Audrey Hawley of Dothan
Taylor Skipper of Dothan
My Anh Nguyen of Dothan
Mary Reeves of Dothan
Rainey Bardolf of Abbeville
Ella Sawyer of Enterprise
Katarina Gingrich of Enterprise
Claire Drennen of Enterprise
Tess McNeal of Enterprise
Daniel Banner of Headland
Callie Morrison of Newton
Abigail Davis of Slocomb
Lainey Smith of Samson
