Samson FFA begins spring plant fundraiser

Samson High School agriscience students have been putting together a variety of plants for their second annual Spring Plant Fundraiser, the largest since the school’s greenhouse construction, going on now until the end of the school year.

According to the Samson High agriscience instructor Josh Knight, this is the biggest fundraiser they do to help raise money for Future Farmers of America (FFA) activities and membership. Any student who takes an agriscience class is given affiliate membership into the FFA with the help of fundraisers like this one, he said.

“Many students might not be able to afford the membership fee that usually has to be paid to join FFA,” Knight said. “The money we raise from this goes towards funding memberships for around 100 students, which would be about $1,500 worth of dues.”

The memberships allow all agriscience students to be able to participate in all of the FFA activities and events.

“The students have put in so much work this semester to get everything ready,” Knight said. “All of it is done by hand during classes, and we have a big variety this year.”