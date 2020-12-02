'Santa's Little Helper': Cottonwood third-grader donates thousands of gifts for classmates

COTTONWOOD – During the holiday season, people are often moved by the “gift of giving,” but one Cottonwood 8-year-old embodies that spirit all year long.
Luke Ewing bought hundreds of gifts to give to his classmates last December because he knew what it felt like to not have any presents on Christmas morning during a tumultuous time in his life.
Cottonwood High School faculty members were astonished by the generosity, even more surprised when he said he wanted to “do it bigger” next time.
This year, the word his guidance counselor Kala Hamilton used was “unbelievable” when she realized Luke fulfilled his goal and purchased thousands of gifts for needy families.
“It just blows my mind,” Hamilton said while sitting in the school’s library surrounded by the fruits of Luke’s year-long endeavor. “He has the true spirit of Christmas.”
Luke, a third-grader, was sitting in a rocking chair wearing a shirt that aptly read “Santa’s Little Helper.”
“I just realized more people had no stuff. I just had to increase the level of how much things we have,” Luke simply put it.
Every week since December of last year, Luke and his mom have shopped Dollar General’s “penny sales” – items that stay on the shelf after they’re supposed to be removed that ring up for only one cent. They buy other sale items, too, to ensure some variety in their stockpile. Luke uses most of his weekly allowance to buy gifts for all ages. Before he started buying gifts, he used to give away his toys to other children in first grade.
Giving has become something of a hobby for him.
“I was just trying to get things so people could get something for Christmas and make them happy,” Luke said. “It is fun to do to help children.”
Placed along the shelves and tables of the library were a range of gift items: baby dolls, stuffed animals, books, toy guns, coloring books, bubble bath, Hot Wheels cars, toy bow and arrow sets, action figures, clothes and even a scooter and virtual reality headset.
There were also household items like towels, pillows, socks, blankets, and dishrags – things Luke thought people might also need.
Gift-wrapping, stockings, and bows were also placed on a table so parents would have something to wrap their gifts in.
The set-up looked like a store, which was intentional, Hamilton said. Teachers have identified over 40 parents who will be given a large bag to fill with as many items as it will hold. Any toys left over will be donated to Wiregrass Toys for Tots.
Hamilton said many parents were brought to tears of joy when she called them.
“Due to COVID, there are so many families who are going through such a rough patch in life,” Hamilton said. “Luke just don't know how many families he has blessed and how many kids he has helped this year.”
When asked if he planned to keep up this hobby next year, he nodded his head and said: “Next year, I kind of want to get like a million things.”
In fact, he said, he wants to keep donating gifts forever.
