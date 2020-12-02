'Santa's Little Helper': Cottonwood third-grader donates thousands of gifts for classmates

COTTONWOOD – During the holiday season, people are often moved by the “gift of giving,” but one Cottonwood 8-year-old embodies that spirit all year long.

Luke Ewing bought hundreds of gifts to give to his classmates last December because he knew what it felt like to not have any presents on Christmas morning during a tumultuous time in his life.

Cottonwood High School faculty members were astonished by the generosity, even more surprised when he said he wanted to “do it bigger” next time.

This year, the word his guidance counselor Kala Hamilton used was “unbelievable” when she realized Luke fulfilled his goal and purchased thousands of gifts for needy families.

“It just blows my mind,” Hamilton said while sitting in the school’s library surrounded by the fruits of Luke’s year-long endeavor. “He has the true spirit of Christmas.”

Luke, a third-grader, was sitting in a rocking chair wearing a shirt that aptly read “Santa’s Little Helper.”

“I just realized more people had no stuff. I just had to increase the level of how much things we have,” Luke simply put it.