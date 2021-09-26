SAR – DAR Constitution Week Awards Luncheon held in Enterprise

The organizations of the Wiregrass Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) with President Travis Parker and the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) with Regent Jacque Hawkins co-sponsored the SAR – DAR Constitution Week Awards Luncheon held recently at the Enterprise Country Club to celebrate the 234th anniversary of the United States Constitution. This annual event reminds us to never forget the sacrifices made by our patriot ancestors.

DAR Peggy Stroud gave the invocation; the pledge of allegiance was led by SAR Jim Gilmer; The American’s Creed was led by DAR Claire Murphy; and the Pledge to SAR was led by SAR Dr. Jack Anderson. SAR Parker and DAR Hawkins presented greeting to the attendees.

Guest speaker was William Kirkland the Alabama Society of the Sons of the American Revolution President. Kirkland gave an interesting and informative talk on the origins and growth of SAR.

SAR awards were presented by SAR President Travis Parker and SAR Jim Gilmer to include: Certificate and medal to Enterprise Police Department Captain Billy Hagland the “SAR Law Enforcement Commendation Medal”; certificate and medal to Elba Fire Chief Drew Parker; “Fire Safety Commendation Award’; and certificate and medal to John Gunter, “Bronze Good Citizenship Award.”