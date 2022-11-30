SARCOA begins collecting Santa for Seniors gifts on Saturday

They are not the typical wish lists you see around the holidays.

There are no trendy toys and high-end clothing brands. Instead, the lists includes cleaning products, paper towels, toilet paper, groceries, bedding, pajamas, towels and wash cloths, shower chairs, and other necessities.

The items are on the wish lists for the 2022 Santa for Seniors held by the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA).

It’s been 17 years since SARCOA started its annual community service project to collect and distribute gifts to needy seniors and those with disabilities in the Wiregrass, and this year’s sponsors didn’t disappoint.

“This year, the community and local businesses have just really blown us away on their compassion and giving,” Deb Hodgett, SARCOA’s outreach coordinator, said. “It’s been a blessed year as far as sponsorships and just businesses donating their time and efforts to support us. We’re just so grateful for that.”

For those who have sponsored a senior, SARCOA will be collecting gifts on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2755 Choctaw St. in the former National Guard Armory off Westgate Parkway in Dothan.

Santa Claus will be available for pictures during Saturday’s drop-off from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost to have pictures taken with Santa – just bring your camera.

Additional collection dates will be Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the same location.

Last year, Santa for Seniors helped nearly 500 individuals. The people included on the list are chosen based on need. They are people who otherwise would not have much of a Christmas, Hodgett said.

“Literally, through the compassion and giving of our community, we are able to provide seniors and individuals with disabilities a little bit of Christmas joy and items they need for everyday living,” she said.

Almost every senior adult on SARCOA’s list this year has been sponsored. As of Wednesday, there were still a few seniors in Barbour and Covington counties who needed sponsors willing to fulfill their Christmas wish lists.

SARCOA also has an Amazon wish list to supply Santa for Seniors gifts. Those items include disposable briefs, bathrobes, disposable gloves, a blood pressure monitor, night lights, a broom and dustpan, a vacuum cleaner and a fan heater. The list also includes Glucerna, Ensure, and Boost nutritional shakes.

There is a link to the Amazon wish list at sarcoa.org along with a link to make monetary donations. Money donations can also be made during the drop-off dates. Hodgett said money donations are used to buy larger items that sponsors can’t purchase – such as a recliner, a bed, or a rocking chair.

Volunteers help package items up for recipients, and deliveries will be made on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

Hodgett said Santa for Seniors, which started as a grassroots effort, has become a special way for people to share the Christmas spirit with Wiregrass senior adults and individuals with disabilities.

“These individuals are in need of basic everyday items,” Hodgett said. “I think people really understand the need, not just because it’s Christmas, but for things all year round.”