SARCOA sponsors Santa for Seniors 2021

It’s that time of year again, the season of giving, and the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) has an opportunity to give back to the community with its 16th annual Santa for Seniors project.
The Santa for Seniors project is a grassroots volunteer project to bring Christmas joy to Wiregrass seniors who are in need of basic items for everyday living.
“This is the perfect time of year for giving,” said SARCOA Outreach Coordinator Debra Hodgett. “With Thanksgiving approaching, we hope families who are gathering around their tables giving thanks for what they have will consider sponsoring a local senior in need and spread some Christmas cheer.”
Hodgett said the project is great for churches or social groups to have an opportunity to help not only low-income and homebound seniors but also people with disabilities who are alone during the holiday season.
This project that serves over 400 seniors and covers Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties has 124 seniors who still need sponsors.
“Seniors have requests of common household items like groceries, house slippers, bed linens, pajamas and cleaning supplies,” Hodgett said. “Everyone on the list gets a cleaning bucket with cleaning supplies.”
Other frequently requested items are laundry and dishwashing soap, paper products, personal hygiene products, pet food, and blankets.
“We also accept monetary donations through a PayPal link on our website,” Hodgett said. “Also, anyone who wants to donate without having to go out to stores to shop can find our Amazon wish list which is also on our website, and items are shipped directly to SARCOA.”
Hodgett said people to volunteer their creativity, resources, and time to assemble cleaning buckets and wrap gift boxes are needed.
The gift collection site is located at 2755 Choctaw St. in Dothan behind the former Westgate Parkway National Guard Armory and is open Saturday Dec. 4, Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m.-5.p.m. each day.
For updates on the project, a list of seniors still in need of sponsors, needed items and volunteer needs, visit the SARCOA Facebook and Instagram pages.
“We hope to provide joy and a festive spirit to those who need some cheer this holiday season,” Hodgett said. “We are thankful for those in the community who support SARCOA and this project.”
