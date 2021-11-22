SARCOA sponsors Santa for Seniors 2021

It’s that time of year again, the season of giving, and the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) has an opportunity to give back to the community with its 16th annual Santa for Seniors project.

The Santa for Seniors project is a grassroots volunteer project to bring Christmas joy to Wiregrass seniors who are in need of basic items for everyday living.

“This is the perfect time of year for giving,” said SARCOA Outreach Coordinator Debra Hodgett. “With Thanksgiving approaching, we hope families who are gathering around their tables giving thanks for what they have will consider sponsoring a local senior in need and spread some Christmas cheer.”

Hodgett said the project is great for churches or social groups to have an opportunity to help not only low-income and homebound seniors but also people with disabilities who are alone during the holiday season.

This project that serves over 400 seniors and covers Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties has 124 seniors who still need sponsors.

“Seniors have requests of common household items like groceries, house slippers, bed linens, pajamas and cleaning supplies,” Hodgett said. “Everyone on the list gets a cleaning bucket with cleaning supplies.”