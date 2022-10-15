Sasser finds great purpose as Dale County Coroner's office chaplain

OZARK — Matthew Sasser finds great purpose in his role as the first designated chaplain for the Dale County Coroner’s Office. “To be able to minister to people, even people I don’t know, brings joy to my heart,” he said.

Sasser is Associate Minister at Ozark Assembly of God where he and his wife, Amanda, also serve the children’s ministry. He recently joined the team at the coroner’s office at the request of Dale County Coroner Woody Hilboldt and Deputy Coroner John Cawley, who is now coroner-elect following Hilboldt’s retirement.

Born and raised as a “preacher’s kid” in Opelika, Sasser and his wife were serving as part-time youth pastors at his father’s church when they received a call from Ozark Assembly of God’s then-Pastor Greg Doss. “We prayed about it and the Lord led us here in 2007,” Sasser said. “We’ve been here ever since.

“This is just another way to minister to the community,” Sasser said of the opportunity to serve with the coroner’s office. “I’ve always had a heart for people during times of loss because it is a tough time. You have to be ready for anything and prayed up before you get there because you don’t know what you are going to face.”

The duties of a county coroner are 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include being called to the scene of traffic accidents and unattended deaths. In addition, counties assume responsibility when a deceased person’s next of kin cannot be located or when no one will step up to pay burial costs.

The need for a designated chaplain for the department came to Cawley like a thunderbolt during an emergency call to a vehicle accident site in which a teenager had been killed. “I called a minister who was near where the wreck was and he said, ‘Give them my card and have them call me if they need me.’

“At that moment, I said, ‘This will not happen again.’ The family was at the scene. If Matt had been there, he could have comforted them while we were doing our job,” Cawley said. “Prayer works. When you start praying, things calm down.”

Cawley credits the Dale County Commission and Chairman Steve McKinnon with steady improvements to the coroner’s facilities from a time when the morgue was housed at Dale Medical Center, then to a mobile morgue trailer in 2017 to now the current stand-alone multi-roomed office.

“Steve is the one with the vision from the beginning to push us to the level that we are at today,” Cawley said. “We are the first county south of Montgomery that has the coroner’s office separate from a funeral home.

“We are one of few coroners who transport our bodies from the scene to the coroner’s office and to Montgomery (for autopsies) and back,” Cawley said. “The commission has been extremely supportive of the coroner’s office.

“It’s something I always envisioned,” said McKinnon. “I feel confident that the families and the deceased receive the dignity and respect they deserve. I think we can all agree to that.”

The county-owned facility near the Dale County Jail in Ozark includes a reception room where families can meet with the coroner, McKinnon said. There is also a second visiting room separate from the actual morgue where the deceased can be brought for family viewing.

McKinnon said that among the upgrades are heavily shaded exterior windows in the records room to protect records from sunlight. Obtaining death reports from doctors or law enforcement officers, collecting medical records of the deceased, notifying relatives, ordering autopsies, and records of all death certificates are among the responsibilities of the coroner’s office, as is storage of all records of those transactions. “Every case we have here is backed up by computer files,” McKinnon said.

Dale County Sheriff Deputy and Deputy Coroner Lt. Adam Bruhn has worked with the coroner’s office since 2014. “We are fortunate to have a deputy coroner who brings a law enforcement background to the team,” said Cawley. “He is on site to ensure that accurate chain of custody is maintained for a deceased’s belongings. A safe is on site for any of the deceased’s property needing enhanced security.”

The addition of a transport van that has the capacity to carry two stretchers is now part of the coroner’s office. “They have everything they need in that van,” McKinnon said. “Plus, they can transport to forensics in Montgomery and bring them home.”

“My involvement in the community is where I feel my strongest and most complete calling comes from,” Cawley said. “I feel a person’s true worth shines when service to others is being done.”

Sasser agreed. “My hope is that eventually we can build a team of coroner’s chaplains from surrounding counties and bring a group together to help support one another and support the communities that we live and work in."