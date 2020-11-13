SCAM: Houston Co. Sheriff's Office warns citizens to not fall victim to fake deputies soliciting money

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam involving people pretending to be deputies calling citizens for money to absolve them of possible arrest.

“The scammers are telling citizens there is a warrant for their arrest or there will be a warrant for their arrest if the citizen(s) do not send them funds,” Houston County Maj. Bill Rafferty said in a press release. “They will tell the citizens to purchase a Green Dot card, prepaid card, and now they are asking the citizens to transfer funds from their personal account to an account number they furnish the citizens.”

In most cases the calls are coming from out of the country, where law enforcement has no jurisdiction, and citizens are losing money to this scam, Rafferty said.

“If you receive any call and they ask you about personal information or threaten you that you will be arrested, just hang up, block the numbers or don't answer the phone,” Rafferty said. “Do not give the caller any information, personal or banking. If there is an issue, a warrant, we will not call you and ask you to pay over the phone. We will come and see you in person.”

Rafferty said scammers primarily target the elderly and women and will often bully and scare them into paying.

