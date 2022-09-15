Scarecrows in the Gardens returns Dothan Area Botanical Gardens Oct. 1

The popular Scarecrows in the Gardens returns in October for its 18th year at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

The event kicks off Oct. 1 and visitors will enjoy the whimsical display of home-made scarecrows scattered throughout the gardens. Created by local businesses, schools, clubs, and organizations, Scarecrows in the Gardens is held throughout the month of October with scarecrows lining a portion of the asphalt walking trail at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG).

This year’s theme is “A Funny Thing...” and scarecrows should be designed to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Families, businesses, non-profits, church groups, schools, clubs, and individuals are all encouraged to join the fun and submit creations.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. Visitors to the gardens should enter through the botanical center. Admission to the gardens is $5 for adults, with free admission to garden members and kids ages 15 and younger. Annual garden memberships can be purchased in the botanical center or online at www.dabg.com.

The garden’s new Wings of Wonder Butterfly House will also be open during the month of October. This 1,800 square-foot structure will house approximately 500 native butterflies. Admission to the gardens does not include entrance to Wings of Wonder, which is $3 per person. Tickets are available at the entrance desk in the botanical center. Admission times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday through Tuesday, and 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

General hours for the 48-acre public garden are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time. On Nov. 6, when Daylight Savings Time ends, operating hours will change to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Scarecrows in the Gardens or the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.