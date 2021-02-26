Scheduled water outage on Honeysuckle Road on Sunday

The city of Dothan is scheduling a water outage on Honeysuckle Road for Sunday, Feb. 28.
Water services will be turned off on Honeysuckle Road between Wesley Way and West Main Street from 8 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m., according to a news release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today