Scheduled water outage on Honeysuckle Road on Sunday
Scheduled water outage on Honeysuckle Road on Sunday

Honeysuckle Project moving forward with new design

Traffic is shown on Honeyscukle Road in this 2018 file photo.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The city of Dothan is scheduling a water outage on Honeysuckle Road for Sunday, Feb. 28.

Water services will be turned off on Honeysuckle Road between Wesley Way and West Main Street from 8 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m., according to a news release.

