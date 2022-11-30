Schmitz Automotive, Shute Pecan win small business awards

Two Dothan businesses were presented small business awards Wednesday by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and Business Council of Alabama.

Mike Schmitz Automotive Group received the 2022 Alabama Small Business of the Year Gold award for a business with 51 to 100 employees, according to a news release from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce announcing the win.

Dothan’s Shute Pecan Co. Inc. received the Bronze award in the category for businesses with one to 10 employees.

The awards were presented during the Business Council of Alabama and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama Partnership Annual Meeting held in Birmingham. Three winners (Gold, Silver and Bronze) were awarded in each of the four business categories: 1-10 Employees, 11-50 Employees, 51-100 Employees and Emerging Business (in operation less than five years).

The awards recognize businesses of merit based on a variety of civic endeavors, business success and community involvement, according to the news release. A total of 46 Alabama small businesses were named as finalists for this year’s 2022 awards. Dothan had four finalists—Aero-One Aviation, LLC (11-50 Employees), Development Performance Factory (Emerging Business in operation less than five years), Mike Schmitz Automotive Group (51-100 Employees), and Shute Pecan Co. Inc. (1-10 Employees).