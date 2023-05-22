The Houston County Republican Women will meet Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Wiregrass Rehab Center.
Guest speaker will be former Mayor Michael Schmitz, who was selected by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to serve as the newest Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. This ceremony was conducted May 21 between the Pentagon and Dothan. We are extremely honored and proud of Michael D. Schmitz to be given this opportunity to serve in this position as a voice for military families. The public is invited.
Be sure to contact Wiregrass Rehab and let them know if you plan to eat lunch. Wiregrass Rehab needs your lunch reservation by, Tuesday May 23. Please make checks payable to "Wiregrass Food Bank". For your convenience, you may pay by credit or debit card through the Square app, https://square.link/u/lFvuGtcW.
You may email hcrwdothan@gmail.com or text: 334-596-7781.