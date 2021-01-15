Schnitzer pig getting new paint job after Iron Bowl win

Eli Macaloney of Schnitzer Southeast Scrap Metal Recycling spray paints the metal pig mascot with colors representing the University of Alabama football team following its victory over Auburn in the 2020 Iron Bowl. Each year the Schnitzer pig is painted with the team colors of the winning team. Last year, it was painted in Auburn attire after the football team won the 2019 Iron Bowl.

Artist Larry Godwin designed the hog in 1967 for his father, Bob Godwin, who owned a feed mill serving 300 dealers in three states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hog sculpture was used to market his business "Bob's Feeds."

The Godwin brothers used steel sheets welded to solid round rods contoured as a pig, 26 feet long and about 13 feet high, mounted on a trailer. The hog's head was motorized and moved side to side. The original sign on the sculpture read: "Going Whole Hog for Bob's Feeds."

It has switched hands a couple of times, but is now sponsored by the scrap metal recycling business that has named the pig "Schnitzer" after the business.

Follow photographer Jay Hare on Twitter @JayHare

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.