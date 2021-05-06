Scholarship therapy: Enterprise local receives $10K 2021 Dream Award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Scholarship America, 70 percent of Dream Award scholars are the first in their families to attend college; 80 percent contribute financially to their families’ income; and nearly one-third serve as caregivers in addition to being students.

After the pandemic began in March of 2020, two days before she was set to leave on a study abroad trip to Belize, Blank found herself kicked out of her dorm and back in Enterprise. This began a long summer of constant moving—eight moves total— between Troy to be with her fiancé, and multiple moves throughout Ohio to help family members during the height of the pandemic.

Like many all across the world, Blank has experienced loss and hardship throughout the past year. She has been working to get back to normal since accepting a position as a Resident Assistant and moving back on campus.

“This year has been unfortunate all around,” Blank said. “Getting this scholarship and knowing I can take a breath of fresh air and relax a little bit knowing this will basically cover my junior and senior year is all I could have asked for.”

Blank said she feels validated by receiving the Dream Award, in that all her endeavors and hardships, as awful as they are, have paid off in enabling her to create the life and future she wants.