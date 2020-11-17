School board authorizes creation of 9th grade academy at Carver; Mayor Saliba is confident in changes

One parent, William Nichols, applauded the board’s resolve to address overcrowding at DPA, but shared concern about another big change for students.

“All these students that have finally gotten into a routine at Carver will have to go somewhere else,” he said. “I ask you to please think about these kids and parents that have hung on to this system, the kids bused to another place to a leftover building that has been closed for two years and decide if you want to keep these active parents and kids that do good.”

He pleaded with the board to at least consider allowing the lone magnet school to keep the Carver name, so students can keep the items they have purchased with the school’s historic title.

“Let us keep our dignity of keeping our name if you are kicking us out of our school,” he said.

A recommendation for names for the magnet school and new 9th grade academy will come from a committee of stakeholders at both campuses and introduced to the board at a special-called board meeting on Dec. 3. A decision must be made soon so that paperwork can be sent to the Alabama State Department of Education for funding by Dec. 10, Coe reminded the board.

School board members agreed that keeping the Carver name in the Dothan City School system is a priority.