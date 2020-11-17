School board authorizes creation of 9th grade academy at Carver; Mayor Saliba is confident in changes

Dothan’s 9th grade students will have a new home next school year after school board members voted unanimously Monday to move them to the current Carver School building.
As part of the motion, board members also agreed that next year’s Carver students would be placed at the former Cloverdale Elementary School building, which has been functioning as a satellite campus for a small group of struggling Dothan Preparatory Academy students.
Members also unanimously approved the creation of a new virtual school with principals, teachers, and counselors to be housed in Dothan Preparatory Academy, most likely in the current elective hall.
The plan was met with criticism by some parents who called it “another rushed decision,” comparing it to immediate past Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards’ plans to consolidate several school campuses and close other schools.
The decisions come only four days after Acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe formally introducing the proposed plan to the public at Thursday’s work session.
On Tuesday, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he trusts the current administraton is working hard to listen to the community's concerns and addressing them the best way it can.
"I feel confident that the decisions they're making are the ones that we need for this city at this particular time," Saliba said.
One parent, William Nichols, applauded the board’s resolve to address overcrowding at DPA, but shared concern about another big change for students.
“All these students that have finally gotten into a routine at Carver will have to go somewhere else,” he said. “I ask you to please think about these kids and parents that have hung on to this system, the kids bused to another place to a leftover building that has been closed for two years and decide if you want to keep these active parents and kids that do good.”
Support Local Journalism
He pleaded with the board to at least consider allowing the lone magnet school to keep the Carver name, so students can keep the items they have purchased with the school’s historic title.
“Let us keep our dignity of keeping our name if you are kicking us out of our school,” he said.
A recommendation for names for the magnet school and new 9th grade academy will come from a committee of stakeholders at both campuses and introduced to the board at a special-called board meeting on Dec. 3. A decision must be made soon so that paperwork can be sent to the Alabama State Department of Education for funding by Dec. 10, Coe reminded the board.
School board members agreed that keeping the Carver name in the Dothan City School system is a priority.
School board member Chris Maddox said that Nichols made several good points about the school, and he supports Coe’s plan.
“For me personally, I have seen the issues and heard from principals. I think what Dr. Coe is trying to do is trying to negate the problems of so many kids jammed in that school. This is a dilemma,” Maddox said. “We do not want the Carver parents to feel disrespected. I think with the big picture, it is in the best interest of all the kids. I think the hard issue is the amount of students at DPA and this is a way to alleviate that problem and maintain the same Carver at a different location.”
Coe said he researched transportation costs for bus Carver students to campus, and said the ALSDE will not reimburse costs of transportation to a magnet school. The costs would have to come from local funds and would be $6 per student per day to run the route. For 180 days a year, it would cost the system over $500,000 a year, unless students paid for transportation. However, the cost to each student would be “substantial,” Coe said.
“Hoover attempted to do it and it lasted a little over a year,” he said.
Currently, there is no bus transportation available to Carver students.
After school board members voted, the board convened into an executive session, where a student hearing was held.
After returning to a regular meeting, board members voted to uphold the tribunal team’s decision for a student as recommended by Coe.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.