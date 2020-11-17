School board unanimously approves creation of 9th grade academy at Carver campus

He pleaded with the board to at least consider allowing the lone magnet school to keep the Carver name, so students can keep the items they have purchased with the school’s historic title.

“Let us keep our dignity of keeping our name if you are kicking us out of our school,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A recommendation for names for the magnet school and new 9th grade academy will come from a committee of stakeholders at both campuses and introduced to the board at a special-called board meeting on Dec. 3. A decision must be made soon so that paperwork can be sent to the Alabama State Department of Education for funding by Dec. 10, Coe reminded the board.

School board members agreed that keeping the Carver name in the Dothan City School system is a priority.

School board member Chris Maddox said that Nichols made several good points about the school, and he supports Coe’s plan.