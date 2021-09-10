School COVID cases up 605% from last year, state health officer says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and Harris said as many students as possible should be vaccinated as soon as possible. The full benefits of vaccination are not seen until about six weeks after the initial shot.

“If you want to have a normal school semester, or as close as we can; if you want to have a good holiday season with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up – this is the way that we do it,” Harris said. “We get people vaccinated now so that two to three months from now we can try to get back more or less to normal, which is somewhere we all very much want to be.”

As of Friday, there were 2,620 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama. And while hospitalizations have dropped below 2,700 for the first time in weeks, Harris said hospitals are still overwhelmed, especially when it comes to ICU bed capacity.

A federal team sent to a Baldwin County hospital has departed for another state, but Harris said a team sent to Southeast Health in Dothan has been extended for several more weeks, and a team that arrived at Dale County Medical Center in Ozark this week has been approved for an extended stay.