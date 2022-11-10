 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schools closing early due to potential tropical weather impact

Both Dothan City and Houston County schools will close early today due the potential for winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

Houston County Schools will release at 12:30, according to the superintendent's office.

Dothan City Schools will dismiss early at staggered times.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. Dothan High School and Dothan City Early Education Center will dismiss students at 1 p.m., and Dothan Preparatory Academy will release students at 1:10 p.m.

Transportation will not be provided for Dothan City Head Start and Pre-School, according to a news release from Dothan City Schools.

"The safety of our students is our utmost concern," the news release stated. "As such, Dothan City Schools cannot safely run transportation for our students in conditions with winds exceeding 30 miles per hour."

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast of Florida. According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, rain amounts will be highest east of a line from Dothan to Apalachicola.

By Thursday morning, rain bands were already moving across the Florida Big Bend and into southern Georgia.

In the Dothan area, showers are expected after noon with possible wind gusts as high as 35 mph. The rain and winds could continue through Thursday night and Friday morning.

Local rainfall totals could reach 1.5 to 3 inches, based on forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

