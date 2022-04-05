Schools closing early due to threat of severe weather

Several local school systems will be closing early today due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

Dothan City Schools will dismiss schools starting with elementary grades at 11:30 a.m. Carver Ninth Grade Academy will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. followed by Dothan High School and the Dothan City Early Education Center dismissing at noon. Dothan Preparatory Academy will release students at 12:10 p.m.

According to the Dothan City Schools news release, transportation will not be provided for Dothan City Head Start and Pre-school.

"The safety of our students is our utmost concern," the release stated. "As such, Dothan City Schools cannot safely run transportation for our students in conditions with winds exceeding 30 miles per hour."

Houston County Schools and Geneva County Schools will both dismiss at 11:30 a.m. due to possible severe weather.

Geneva City Schools has also announced a staggered schedule for early releases due to weather. Pre-K students will be released at 11 a.m., and Mulkey Elementary will release students at 11:15 a.m. Geneva Middle and Geneva High School will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m.

A notice from Geneva City Schools Superintendent Ronald Snell advised parents that buses will run their normal routes on Tuesday, but due to the possibility of flash flooding in some areas, school buses may not be able to travel dirt roads on Wednesday morning.

Enterprise City Schools postponed a parade to honor the boys' basketball team for winning the state championship that was scheduled for Tuesday evening in downtown Enterprise. The parade will instead be held April 19.

Daleville City Schools will also release students at 11:30 a.m. with all after-school activities cancelled.

Wallace Community College also announced it will close campuses in Dothan and Eufaula as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.