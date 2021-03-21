Schools juggle Spring Break and end of mask mandates

As school Spring Breaks coincide with the relaxation of mask mandates in some parts of the country, health experts are concerned that people who are at a point of COVID-19 fatigue will shed their masks, ease social distancing, and possibly attend large gatherings, resulting in a surge of new cases.
According to a WebMD article, the nation is currently in a “race between variants and the vaccines,” warning that it is still not the safest to travel or letting up on safe COVID-19 safety restrictions. While the vaccine rollout has increased during recent weeks, experts warn that it’s still too early for the safety guidelines to be shelved.
“We stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained. These variants are a very real threat to our people and our progress,” Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky said recently. “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close.”
However, multiple states have already eliminated mask mandates, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said that after April 9, the state’s mask mandate will end.
Keeping in step with Ivey’s recommendation, Dothan and Houston County public school systems have announced plans for students and staff once the mandate ends.
Both systems will take Spring Break from March 29 through April 2, and have given no guidelines or recommendations for students to follow during the recess with regard to COVID-19.
Houston County Superintendent Brandy White said the county officials didn’t discuss setting any regulations or guidelines for Spring Break, and Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe also said he did not plan to set any guidelines for Spring Break.
“We could make recommendations, but I doubt they would be followed and we have no authority to enforce anything like that,” White said. “Hopefully we won’t have another spike and the vaccine will continue helping us get this thing under control.”
With local schools removing mask mandates for students one week after Spring Break and the likelihood that students and their families will be outside of their normal safety “bubble,” the risk of a spike in cases is possible, but school officials seem confident in their current case number and vaccination data.
This past week Houston County Schools made the decision to let students and staff members have the option of wearing a mask when the state mandate ends, while Dothan City Schools opted for only allowing students the option. Teachers and staff will still be required to wear masks for the remainder of the school year.
“We have looked at our data and we felt like we were in a place that we could give students and staff the option to wear masks,” White said. “Only about 1.3% of our students have actually gotten sick and very few of those were severe cases.”
White and Dothan City Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said that masks are the only guideline being removed at this time, leaving in place thorough cleaning and sanitation regulations to help prevent spread of the virus.
It's unknown how area schools will adapt to the new CDC guidelines announced Friday recommending students can move from being distanced 6-feet apart to 3-feet apart as long as they continue to wear masks.
In somewhat of a change of Spring Break, some colleges across the state, like South Alabama and Auburn, avoided having a Spring Break, opting for one-to-two “wellness days” throughout the spring semester to provide students with a day off of classes, but prevent extended traveling.