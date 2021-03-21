Schools juggle Spring Break and end of mask mandates

Both systems will take Spring Break from March 29 through April 2, and have given no guidelines or recommendations for students to follow during the recess with regard to COVID-19.

Houston County Superintendent Brandy White said the county officials didn’t discuss setting any regulations or guidelines for Spring Break, and Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe also said he did not plan to set any guidelines for Spring Break.

“We could make recommendations, but I doubt they would be followed and we have no authority to enforce anything like that,” White said. “Hopefully we won’t have another spike and the vaccine will continue helping us get this thing under control.”

With local schools removing mask mandates for students one week after Spring Break and the likelihood that students and their families will be outside of their normal safety “bubble,” the risk of a spike in cases is possible, but school officials seem confident in their current case number and vaccination data.

This past week Houston County Schools made the decision to let students and staff members have the option of wearing a mask when the state mandate ends, while Dothan City Schools opted for only allowing students the option. Teachers and staff will still be required to wear masks for the remainder of the school year.