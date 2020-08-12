Dothan schools using foggers, ozone machines, plexiglass to reduce virus spread

With Dothan City Schools not scheduled to reopen until the second week in September, school personnel continue to stock up on cleaning equipment that will dramatically reduce the risk of coronavirus circulating in the air or clinging to surfaces.
DCS has obtained or ordered electrostatic sprayers (foggers), ozone machines, hand-sanitizing stations, microfiber hand trowel tools, and plexiglass to help keep students and staff safe from the virus.
“We are doing every single thing we have heard of that will cut down on this COVID thing,” DCS Facilities Service Director Tim Holley said. “We’re hoping it will go away just like everyone else but we’re prepared in case it doesn’t.”
Electrostatic devices disinfect by electrically charging a sanitizing liquid as it passes through the sprayer nozzle creating charged droplets that stick to and wrap around all surfaces in the vicinity.
The system ordered 30 backpack sprayers that can spray roughly 2,125 square feet at a time to be used in large areas like cafeterias, auditoriums, hallways, large offices, gymnasiums, and playgrounds. They also ordered 15 handheld sizes, in addition to five ordered last year, to spray small spaces like classrooms, nursing stations, and small offices.
Sprayers will use H2Orange disinfectant liquid that can kill bacteria and viruses on contact, but is safe for children and adults.
“It’ll wrap around everything and sanitize it all in one pop,” Holley said.
Sprayers will be used numerous times throughout the day in areas with frequent activity, door knobs, and desks in addition to regular cleaning and maintenance.
Ozone machines, which work as air scrubbers, will be placed in the ducts of the school to purify the air using infrared light in some areas while others can be plugged in outlets and be used in areas as needed.
“If this COVID thing goes away, it’s a good thing to keep in the schools because it’ll purify the air, which is better for students with asthma and allergies and those sort of things. It helps them breathe a little easier,” Holley said.
Workers have installed 300 hand-sanitizing stations at all the schools, strategically placed at building entrances and outside of cafeterias, media centers, gyms, offices and other places where people frequently enter and exit. They all are already operational.
Teachers will now be responsible for frequent cleaning of their classrooms in between classes and during mealtimes now that meals will be regularly served in the classroom.
The system has bought enough microfiber hand trowel tools, which can be used to clean desks and flat surfaces in a couple of swipes of the hand, to equip every teacher with one and many replacement pads and liquid disinfectant.
Extra trash cans have also been ordered for classrooms for students to dispose of breakfast and lunch meals. After every mealtime, teachers can place the garbage bag outside the classroom to be picked up regularly by janitorial staff.
The facilities service department is working to install plexiglass in areas that experience bigger crowds like offices and media centers. Holley said the system is not planning to install them inside classrooms or computer labs unless need arises.
School is scheduled to reopen for students on Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.
