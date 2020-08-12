Dothan schools using foggers, ozone machines, plexiglass to reduce virus spread

“It’ll wrap around everything and sanitize it all in one pop,” Holley said.

Sprayers will be used numerous times throughout the day in areas with frequent activity, door knobs, and desks in addition to regular cleaning and maintenance.

Ozone machines, which work as air scrubbers, will be placed in the ducts of the school to purify the air using infrared light in some areas while others can be plugged in outlets and be used in areas as needed.

“If this COVID thing goes away, it’s a good thing to keep in the schools because it’ll purify the air, which is better for students with asthma and allergies and those sort of things. It helps them breathe a little easier,” Holley said.

Workers have installed 300 hand-sanitizing stations at all the schools, strategically placed at building entrances and outside of cafeterias, media centers, gyms, offices and other places where people frequently enter and exit. They all are already operational.

Teachers will now be responsible for frequent cleaning of their classrooms in between classes and during mealtimes now that meals will be regularly served in the classroom.