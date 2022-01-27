 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Science Fair winners at Highlands Elementary School
Science Fair winners at Highlands Elementary School

Congratulations to all the Science Fair winners at Highlands Elementary School.

They will compete at the District Science Fair on Jan. 28.

