 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouts, Borden share milk and cookies at Southeast Health
0 comments

Scouts, Borden share milk and cookies at Southeast Health

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scouts, Borden share milk and cookies at Southeast Health
SUBMITTED

When Girl Scout Troop 9203 proposed Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama and Borden Dairy Co. team up to donate milk and cookies for healthcare workers, it’s safe to say the decision was a delightful yes. With healthcare workers working around the clock to protect our community, GSSA and Borden found a way to bring a little joy through the comforting deliciousness of Girl Scout Cookies.

Troop 9203 was able to donate 28 cases of cookies to Southeast Health, which has been integral in administering the COVID vaccine in the Dothan area.

“Milk and cookies are one of the ultimate comfort food combos,” says Kate Mink, Borden Dairy Co. employee. “What better way than to pair our wonderful Borden milk than with some delicious Girl Scout cookies.”

GSSA would like to thank the Special Events Manager at Southeast Health, Sarah Jenks, who helped coordinate the delivery. As well as, Borden Sales Director Kate Mink and Plant Manager Becky McCardle for helping provide the cookies and milk for the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with all of those on the frontlines working hard to keep our community healthy and thriving,” says Karlyn Edmonds, GSSA CEO. “We hope that these cookies help spread a little positivity and cheer for the employees at Southeast Health.”

Giving back is in Girl Scouts’ DNA, and GSSA is committed to supporting its local communities.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert