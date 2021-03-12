Scouts, Borden share milk and cookies at Southeast Health

When Girl Scout Troop 9203 proposed Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama and Borden Dairy Co. team up to donate milk and cookies for healthcare workers, it’s safe to say the decision was a delightful yes. With healthcare workers working around the clock to protect our community, GSSA and Borden found a way to bring a little joy through the comforting deliciousness of Girl Scout Cookies.

Troop 9203 was able to donate 28 cases of cookies to Southeast Health, which has been integral in administering the COVID vaccine in the Dothan area.

“Milk and cookies are one of the ultimate comfort food combos,” says Kate Mink, Borden Dairy Co. employee. “What better way than to pair our wonderful Borden milk than with some delicious Girl Scout cookies.”

GSSA would like to thank the Special Events Manager at Southeast Health, Sarah Jenks, who helped coordinate the delivery. As well as, Borden Sales Director Kate Mink and Plant Manager Becky McCardle for helping provide the cookies and milk for the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with all of those on the frontlines working hard to keep our community healthy and thriving,” says Karlyn Edmonds, GSSA CEO. “We hope that these cookies help spread a little positivity and cheer for the employees at Southeast Health.”

Giving back is in Girl Scouts’ DNA, and GSSA is committed to supporting its local communities.