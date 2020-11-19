ScreenTech, United Way team up for holiday collegiate shirts

You can add a little collegiate color to your holiday T-shirt collection this year.
The Wiregrass United Way has teamed with ScreenTech to offer College Colors for Christmas – a series of Christmas-themed collegiate T-shirts with 40% of proceeds from sales going to the United Way’s 2020 campaign.
“We hope it'll become an annual holiday tradition for the Wiregrass,” said Walter Hill, the Wiregrass United Way’s chief executive officer.
All sales will be done online at https://wiregrasschristmas.itemorder.com/sale. The online store is currently operating, but will close to sales on Dec. 6 so that deliveries can be made by Dec. 14.
Support Local Journalism
Shannon Collins of ScreenTech said the Dothan-based company has done Christmas-themed shirts in the past, offering them through retailers around the state as well as in college bookstores and at stadiums, typically starting on Black Friday. The coronavirus pandemic changed those annual plans.
“This year, obviously, that's not going to be able to happen the way it has the past,” Collins said. “So, that gave us an opportunity to think, well, what can we do to continue the program but also try to do something to give back to our community.”
They decided to reach out to the Wiregrass United Way for partnership. The United Way raises money for local non-profits located throughout the Wiregrass.
College Colors for Christmas are long-sleeve T-shirts representing the University of Alabama, Auburn University and Troy University. Shirts are $20 each and are available in two styles – one black and one gray. The gray shirt features a snowman while the black shirt features a Christmas wreath. The shirts are available in adult and youth sizes. The shirt designs are unique to College Colors for Christmas, Collins said.
T-shirts can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a flat fee of $8.45, but purchases can be picked at the Wiregrass United Way office in downtown Dothan if someone does not want to pay shipping for local orders. There will be instructions on the website to avoid shipping charges.
“We're excited about this partnership,” Hill said. “Our goal is just to make sure everybody knows about it, and if everybody in the Wiregrass learns about it, we're going to sell a lot of T-shirts, and then our 40% is going to be a lot, and so it's really a win-win for us.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.