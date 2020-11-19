ScreenTech, United Way team up for holiday collegiate shirts

You can add a little collegiate color to your holiday T-shirt collection this year.

The Wiregrass United Way has teamed with ScreenTech to offer College Colors for Christmas – a series of Christmas-themed collegiate T-shirts with 40% of proceeds from sales going to the United Way’s 2020 campaign.

“We hope it'll become an annual holiday tradition for the Wiregrass,” said Walter Hill, the Wiregrass United Way’s chief executive officer.

All sales will be done online at https://wiregrasschristmas.itemorder.com/sale. The online store is currently operating, but will close to sales on Dec. 6 so that deliveries can be made by Dec. 14.

Shannon Collins of ScreenTech said the Dothan-based company has done Christmas-themed shirts in the past, offering them through retailers around the state as well as in college bookstores and at stadiums, typically starting on Black Friday. The coronavirus pandemic changed those annual plans.

“This year, obviously, that's not going to be able to happen the way it has the past,” Collins said. “So, that gave us an opportunity to think, well, what can we do to continue the program but also try to do something to give back to our community.”