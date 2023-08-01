Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced more than $1.29 million in grants Friday for several area agencies to assist low-income families across Alabama.

“As these record hot summer months continue, many low-income residents may struggle to afford higher electric bills along with other expenses,” Ivey said. “These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering cooling costs for many of them.”

The grants target 18 community agencies that manage the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. These grants are supplemental to grant funds of $26 million awarded by Gov. Ivey through the state’s yearly LIHEAP allocation earlier this year.

The Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership, which covers the counties of Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, and Houston, received a total of $68,232.

“Our mission here is we are trying to help people from poverty. This is what we strive to do every day. I feel blessed to help people every day. We feel blessed to help people everyday” Karinne Simmons, CEO of Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership, said.

The Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership has numerous programs aiming to assist those in need across the Wiregrass. Some of these include rent assistance, water utilities, gardening supplies, financial literacy, crisis assistance, and a charitable trust fund.

“They need to have their utilities and services, no matter if they live in an apartment, house, RV, we try to help them as much as we can for what they qualify for,” said Service Manager, Dottie Stricklin.

Assistance includes:

— CSBG (Emergency Services for Rent, and Utilities), which assists households that have had rent interrupted for the prior month or experienced a financial hardship such as a hospital bill or car repair.

— Energy Assistance helps households with extremely high energy bills. The energy bill must be past due or propane tank registering 10% or below to qualify.

— Growing Hope provides gardening supplies to seniors to grow their own vegetables and fruits.

— LIHEAP, LIHEAP ARP, LIHWAP provides energy, crisis, and water assistance to low income households.

In order to receive assistance, applicants must call the following number (844)-680-2044 for an appointment. They are located at 100 George Wallace Dr., in Enterprise. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

To learn more about the services, and about the qualifications visit their website or call 334-347-0081.