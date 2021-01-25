SE Health administering COVID-19 vaccine in drive-thru clinic

Cars were lined up inside the bottom deck of a Dothan hospital’s parking garage as nurses administered the COVID-19 vaccine to their passengers on a breezy Monday afternoon.
Southeast Health moved its COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside last week to accommodate the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidance for healthcare providers to begin vaccinating first responders and members of the public aged 75 and older.
“I think everybody's really been appreciative of it,” Medical Director for Employee Health Wyndi Thompson, who oversees the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, said. “It saves them, if they have multiple elderly in their car, they don't have to worry about any of the walkers or other ambulatory devices.”
Security personnel in front of the hospital’s west parking garage ensure people have a vaccine appointment before they are allowed through to the drive-thru clinic. Patients must have proof of their appointment and come during their assigned time slot, to avoid a back-up of cars. Then, cars proceed through one of three lanes and stops until a nurse with a rolling workstation makes it to their vehicle.
The nurse administers the shot and patients are cleared to drive forward and park. Patients are monitored for 15 minutes to ensure they do not experience any serious adverse effects before they are released.
Thompson said nurses have been vaccinating approximately 200-250 people daily, but are hoping to ramp up their effort soon.
“We’re hoping to get up to 400 a day intake in the next two weeks if our vaccination supply allows us,” Thompson said.
Frontline healthcare workers continue to get their first and second doses of the vaccine as well.
On Monday afternoon, Southeast Health Critical Care Unit nurse Chelsey Brackett received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the outdoor drive-up clinic.
“They’ve made it really easy. I’ve had no problems at all,” Brackett said.
Brackett said she did not take her decision to get the vaccine lightly. After reading over 50 articles and clinical study research regarding the Pfizer vaccine, Brackett said she felt like it was safe to receive. She felt it was important to get the vaccine to be a positive role model for what she hopes to see in the community.
“I work in it. I see how bad it (COVID-19) is,” Brackett said.
Though hospitalizations at Southeast Health and other major Alabama hospitals have decreased in the last week, deaths related to the virus remain high.
Over the weekend, six COVID-19 patients died at Southeast Health as another 20 were admitted.
The ADPH has recently switched its focus away from COVID-19 testing to vaccinating as many people as the state’s vaccine allocation will allow.
Thompson estimated that 3,450 people have been vaccinated through the Southeast Health’s vaccine clinic as of Monday and thousands of appointments have been scheduled for people who have signed up through a portal on its website.
Currently, there are about 1,850 people on a waiting list wanting an appointment.
The demand is high as there are few local providers administering the vaccine to persons age 75 and older and Southeast Health is one of few state hospitals making appointments for any eligible Alabama resident.
Thompson urged residents to not show up to the clinic if they do not have an appointment because they will be turned away.
The vaccine clinic is open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.