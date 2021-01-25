SE Health administering COVID-19 vaccine in drive-thru clinic

Thompson said nurses have been vaccinating approximately 200-250 people daily, but are hoping to ramp up their effort soon.

“We’re hoping to get up to 400 a day intake in the next two weeks if our vaccination supply allows us,” Thompson said.

Frontline healthcare workers continue to get their first and second doses of the vaccine as well.

On Monday afternoon, Southeast Health Critical Care Unit nurse Chelsey Brackett received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the outdoor drive-up clinic.

“They’ve made it really easy. I’ve had no problems at all,” Brackett said.

Brackett said she did not take her decision to get the vaccine lightly. After reading over 50 articles and clinical study research regarding the Pfizer vaccine, Brackett said she felt like it was safe to receive. She felt it was important to get the vaccine to be a positive role model for what she hopes to see in the community.

“I work in it. I see how bad it (COVID-19) is,” Brackett said.

Though hospitalizations at Southeast Health and other major Alabama hospitals have decreased in the last week, deaths related to the virus remain high.