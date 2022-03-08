SE Health announces leadership changes

With the departure of its vice president and chief human resources officer, Southeast Health announced that it will restructure the responsibilities of some of its leadership team.
According to a Tuesday news release, the Dothan hospital is currently conducting a search for a new vice president of Human Resources who will focus solely on this area and will be charged with developing recruitment strategies to help navigate the competitive landscape, talent development and retention of existing staff, and employee engagement.
Kelly Hurt, the hospital's vice president and chief human resources officer, has accepted a new job with a seven-hospital health system, according to Southeast Health.
The restructuring, according to the news release, will help Southeast Health better serve employees and fulfill the hospital's mission.
A traditional Support Services division will be created and Jennifer Gaines, the current vice president of Ancillary Services, will transition to the vice president of Support Services. Gaines has been with Southeast Health since 2009 and was named vice president of Ancillary Services in 2017 after receiving several internal promotions.
Gaines currently oversees Plant Operations, Design and Construction, and Real Estate Development efforts for the health system. Her continued leadership of these areas will ensure that major capital projects remain on track and advance the health system’s mission, according to Southeast Health. In her new role, she will also be responsible for Food and Nutrition Services, Environmental Services, Life Safety and Security.
Eric Hartigan, the current executive director of Ancillary Services for Southeast Health, has been named the interim vice president of Ancillary Services. Hartigan will be responsible for the operations of ancillary departments which include Cardiology, Radiology, Laboratory Services, Pulmonary, Pharmacy, Neurodiagnostics, Wound Care, Rehabilitation Services, Infusion Services and Cancer Services.
Hartigan has 22 years of healthcare experience in nursing and hospital leadership. He joined the Southeast Health team in 2017 as the executive director of Heart and Vascular Services.
While the search is underway for a new vice president of Human Resources, Kevin Broyles, director of Human Resources at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Tanya Burt, director of Organizational Development, will work together to oversee Human Resources functions across the organization.
All changes to the Southeast Health executive team structure will take effect on March 11.