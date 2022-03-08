SE Health announces leadership changes

With the departure of its vice president and chief human resources officer, Southeast Health announced that it will restructure the responsibilities of some of its leadership team.

According to a Tuesday news release, the Dothan hospital is currently conducting a search for a new vice president of Human Resources who will focus solely on this area and will be charged with developing recruitment strategies to help navigate the competitive landscape, talent development and retention of existing staff, and employee engagement.

Kelly Hurt, the hospital's vice president and chief human resources officer, has accepted a new job with a seven-hospital health system, according to Southeast Health.

The restructuring, according to the news release, will help Southeast Health better serve employees and fulfill the hospital's mission.

A traditional Support Services division will be created and Jennifer Gaines, the current vice president of Ancillary Services, will transition to the vice president of Support Services. Gaines has been with Southeast Health since 2009 and was named vice president of Ancillary Services in 2017 after receiving several internal promotions.