SE Health blames trained nurse shortage for shutting down sexual assault victim program

“SANE nurses train extensively on collecting forensic evidence from assault victims, while treating medical needs,” SE Health stated. “Nationally, there is a shortage of registered nurses who are specially trained to work with victims of sexual assault and that is true here in the Wiregrass as well.”

The area's largest hospital, that serves the southeast Alabama region and parts of Florida and Georgia, officially discontinued the SANE in September of this year.

The services can be provided in community-based centers, medical offices, or in hospitals. When a victim of sexual assault needs a forensic exam, the hospital, healthcare provider, or a law enforcement officer can work with them to receive this service at a facility that is able to provide it, the hospital stated.

“In the future, Southeast Health would be interested in collaborating with law enforcement partners and other healthcare providers to make these services available for the victims of sexual assault in the Wiregrass,” the statement read.

The nationwide SANE shortage has been well-documented in recent years, as those examinations, often called rape kits, cost thousands of dollars to perform, most of which is not reimbursed by states. There is also a shortage of nurses willing to take on the position despite training being easily accessible.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.