SE Health blames trained nurse shortage for shutting down sexual assault victim program

Dothan's Southeast Health no longer aids victims of sexual assault by providing rape kits at its hospital. In a statement, it blamed a shortage of specially-trained nurses.
In response to media inquiries, SE Health issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the discontinuation on the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program.
“Southeast Health discontinued offering this service when the hospital was unable staff it with the specially trained nurses who are needed to take 24/7 call,” the statement read.
The program was created in 2016 when a nurse from the Southeast Health Women’s Center brought forth the idea.
“At that time, a very small number of these programs existed statewide, which remains true today,” the statement continued. “The program aided victims of sexual assault by providing a safe place to receive a forensics examination with trained professionals to conduct the examination to support prosecution by law enforcement.”
The hospital said the initiative was supported and funded by the Southeast Health Foundation, the charitable arm of the organization that covered the initial and ongoing cost of the program in an effort to aid victims.
Support included covering the cost for nurses to receive specialized training, providing forensic equipment, and a safe space within the hospital to conduct forensic exams. They also covered the cost of call pay for specially trained SANE nurses to take 24/7 call and be able to respond when needed.
“SANE nurses train extensively on collecting forensic evidence from assault victims, while treating medical needs,” SE Health stated. “Nationally, there is a shortage of registered nurses who are specially trained to work with victims of sexual assault and that is true here in the Wiregrass as well.”
The area's largest hospital, that serves the southeast Alabama region and parts of Florida and Georgia, officially discontinued the SANE in September of this year.
The services can be provided in community-based centers, medical offices, or in hospitals. When a victim of sexual assault needs a forensic exam, the hospital, healthcare provider, or a law enforcement officer can work with them to receive this service at a facility that is able to provide it, the hospital stated.
“In the future, Southeast Health would be interested in collaborating with law enforcement partners and other healthcare providers to make these services available for the victims of sexual assault in the Wiregrass,” the statement read.
The nationwide SANE shortage has been well-documented in recent years, as those examinations, often called rape kits, cost thousands of dollars to perform, most of which is not reimbursed by states. There is also a shortage of nurses willing to take on the position despite training being easily accessible.