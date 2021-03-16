SE Health has plenty of COVID-19 vaccinations to give as eligibility expands

As Alabama opens up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to nearly two-thirds of the state’s population, the Dothan area’s largest regional hospital has plenty of shots to administer to those who qualify.

Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced identified groups, including people 55 and older, people 16-54 with serious pre-existing conditions, and an expanded group of critical frontline workers would be able to receive the vaccine starting Monday as the supply has increased.

All of Southeast Health’s drive-thru lanes were open and busy Tuesday afternoon and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coordinator Wyndi Thompson said the hospital is already booking appointments for the groups of people identified in ADPH’s latest guidance.

“We’re able to accommodate more people now. We’re hoping to get to 1,000 a day, since we have the capacity and the capability and the vaccinations,” Thompson said, adding that only half of next week’s available appointments were currently filled. “We want to get to the point of herd immunization, so we can get back to normal life. So, we want to vaccinate as many people in our community as possible.”

Hospital staff and volunteers have administered thousands of shots since December, and Thompson said no one has exhibited a severe adverse reaction so far.