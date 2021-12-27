SE Health implementing changes to visitation policy beginning Tuesday

Due to the recently-upgraded high transmission rate of COVID-19 in Houston County by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Southeast Health’s visitation policy will move to red, a more restrictive level, starting Tuesday.

This immediate change is being implemented in an effort to protect patients and staff from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. The change will be in place until the transmission of COVID-19 declines and is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community, the hospital stated in a Monday press release.

Hospitalized patients may now have one individual with them at all times (a support person or a visitor). Substituting or rotating support persons/visitors will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 3 on the upper level of the east parking deck. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The policy reduces the number of visitors/support persons allowed in inpatient setting from two to one. The policy remains unchanged for pediatric and for patients at end-of-life. These patients may have two visitors/support persons at this time.