SE Health implementing changes to visitation policy beginning Tuesday
SE Health implementing changes to visitation policy beginning Tuesday

SE Health updates visitation policy

Entrance 3 for Southeast Health’s patient building is seen in file photo.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Due to the recently-upgraded high transmission rate of COVID-19 in Houston County by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Southeast Health’s visitation policy will move to red, a more restrictive level, starting Tuesday.

This immediate change is being implemented in an effort to protect patients and staff from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. The change will be in place until the transmission of COVID-19 declines and is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community, the hospital stated in a Monday press release.

Hospitalized patients may now have one individual with them at all times (a support person or a visitor). Substituting or rotating support persons/visitors will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 3 on the upper level of the east parking deck. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The policy reduces the number of visitors/support persons allowed in inpatient setting from two to one. The policy remains unchanged for pediatric and for patients at end-of-life. These patients may have two visitors/support persons at this time.

SE Health is encouraging patients and families to utilize technology, like smart phones and tablets, to connect with loved ones. It’s the safest way to be supportive and stay connected without risking exposure to COVID-19.

To view the complete Visitor and Support Person Guidelines, go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus/.

