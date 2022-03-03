SE Health performs 200th TAVR procedure

Southeast Health announced Thursday it was celebrating with the 200 patients who have been given a chance at new life thanks to the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).
On Thursday, the 200th successful TAVR procedure was performed by cardiologist Dr. Peter M. Rao and cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Joseph E. Graham.
TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure that offers an option for patients who wouldn’t have been a candidate for traditional valve replacement surgery. This procedure is only offered in Dothan through the Southeast Health Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Center.
In a news release, the hospital said it performed the first TAVR procedure in Dothan in December 2017 as part of its commitment to bring the region an advanced structural heart program.
The TAVR is performed through a catheterization procedure instead of the traditional open heart surgery. An artificial aortic valve is inserted in the existing valve. It is used to replace an aortic valve that doesn’t open (aortic valve stenosis) with an artificial one. If the aortic valve between the left lower heart chamber (left ventricle) and the body's main artery (aorta) doesn't open properly, blood flow is restricted.
An interventional cardiologist and a cardiovascular surgeon work together with a multidisciplinary team to perform a TAVR procedure. TAVR is typically recommended for patients who have structural heart disease that results in aortic stenosis or narrowing of the aortic valve and are at high risk for traditional open heart surgery.
Aortic stenosis reduces or blocks blood flow from your heart into the main artery making the heart work harder. This can be caused primarily by congenital heart defects, calcium buildup, or rheumatic fever.
The benefits of TAVR compared to open heart surgery are shorter recovery time, less pain, reduced length of stay in the hospital, and improved quality of life. It is a potential life-saving option for high risk patients.
The TAVR team includes cardiologists Rao and Dr. Andreas Muench and cardiovascular surgeons Dr. Steven F. Johnson and Graham. The valve clinic coordinator in the structural heart program is T. Chris Gauldin, MMSc. PA-C.
For more information about the TAVR program, visit southeasthealth.org or call the Structural Heart Clinic at 334-944-4278. The TAVR program was made possible in part by more than $200,000 in donations to the Southeast Health Foundation, according to the news release.