SE Health performs 200th TAVR procedure

Southeast Health announced Thursday it was celebrating with the 200 patients who have been given a chance at new life thanks to the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

On Thursday, the 200th successful TAVR procedure was performed by cardiologist Dr. Peter M. Rao and cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Joseph E. Graham.

TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure that offers an option for patients who wouldn’t have been a candidate for traditional valve replacement surgery. This procedure is only offered in Dothan through the Southeast Health Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Center.

In a news release, the hospital said it performed the first TAVR procedure in Dothan in December 2017 as part of its commitment to bring the region an advanced structural heart program.

The TAVR is performed through a catheterization procedure instead of the traditional open heart surgery. An artificial aortic valve is inserted in the existing valve. It is used to replace an aortic valve that doesn’t open (aortic valve stenosis) with an artificial one. If the aortic valve between the left lower heart chamber (left ventricle) and the body's main artery (aorta) doesn't open properly, blood flow is restricted.