SE Health relaxes some visitor restrictions following Ivey's amended order
Southeast Health Medical Center

Southeast Health Medical Center

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Southeast Health is relaxing some of is visitation guidelines following Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order on Thursday.

Two visitors will now be allowed for patients in certain areas of the hospital, including obstetrics, pediatrics, and neonatal care, according to the hospital’s updated visitation guidelines.

Non-COVID-19 patients can have up to two support persons now in most areas, with the exception of outpatient rooms, behavioral medicine wing, and emergency rooms, but substituting or rotating visitors or support persons is not allowed with a 24-hour timeframe.

“The new guidelines will be in place until the transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community,” Southeast Health says in its guidelines. “This policy is subject to change based on the risk level for COVID-19 in our area as defined by the Alabama Department of Public Health.”

Part of the change also allows one guest to accompany patients to the Doctors Building to remain with the patients at all times. Infants in carriers may also accompany patients for OB-GYN visits.

All changes went into effect Friday. 

A Healthy Visitor policy remains in place that prohibits those with a cold, cough, respiratory illness or fever from visiting hospitalized patients or accompanying patients to visits.

For all policy updates, visit southeasthealth.org/visiting-a-patient.

