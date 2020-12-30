SE Health: ‘We’re holding our breath’ for another post-holiday surge as COVID-19 patients fill half of ICU

Hospital administration will reassess the elective surgery measure in the second week of January when there is a clearer picture of the holidays’ impact on COVID-19’s trajectory.

Interest in getting the vaccine among hospital staff has increased since it first became available, Narby said, adding that those who received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin receiving their second dose next week.

“In my personal view, the surest way out of this is to get people vaccinated,” he said.

The pandemic doesn’t seem to be slowing locally, however an intervention in the form of a vaccine won’t be available to the general public for several more months.

In the last couple of days, almost 300 Wiregrass residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and the ADPH deemed hundreds of others as probable cases on its COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

“I know everyone is very tired and exhausted, but the safest and best thing people can do to stay safe and to reduce pressure on hospitals everywhere is to continue following the current health protocols,” Narby said. “It will be many months before we get enough people vaccinated to be able to come out from underneath our masks.”

