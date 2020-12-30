SE Health: ‘We’re holding our breath’ for another post-holiday surge as COVID-19 patients fill half of ICU

Pushing pause on elective surgeries has freed up staff and space to care for 80 COVID-19 patients -- another record high at Southeast Health -- but officials are still worried about the steep upward trend of hospitalizations.
There are no more intensive care unit beds at Southeast Health as half of them are now filled with COVID-19 patients in serious condition, much like the overwhelming majority of Alabama hospitals.
Inpatient space has been shifted to make more room for COVID-19 patients needing regular hospital beds and 17 new COVID-19 patients filled some of those beds yesterday as 10 patients were discharged and two others passed away.
“It’s increasing. We’re seeing a surge of patients probably related to the Thanksgiving holiday and possibly Christmas as well now,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Narby said Wednesday. “We’re holding our breath about the New Year’s holiday.”
Narby said administrators are discussing next steps and are prepared to make additional changes as required.
“It’s our sincerest hope that the public heeds the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Alabama Department of Public Health’s recommendations about wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and trying to refrain from joining family gatherings because that’s the best way to slow the spread,” Narby said.
Hospital administration will reassess the elective surgery measure in the second week of January when there is a clearer picture of the holidays’ impact on COVID-19’s trajectory.
Interest in getting the vaccine among hospital staff has increased since it first became available, Narby said, adding that those who received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin receiving their second dose next week.
“In my personal view, the surest way out of this is to get people vaccinated,” he said.
The pandemic doesn’t seem to be slowing locally, however an intervention in the form of a vaccine won’t be available to the general public for several more months.
In the last couple of days, almost 300 Wiregrass residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and the ADPH deemed hundreds of others as probable cases on its COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
“I know everyone is very tired and exhausted, but the safest and best thing people can do to stay safe and to reduce pressure on hospitals everywhere is to continue following the current health protocols,” Narby said. “It will be many months before we get enough people vaccinated to be able to come out from underneath our masks.”