SE Health will continue to require masks as visitor policy loosens

Southeast Health will continue to require patients and visitors to wear masks for the foreseeable future as Gov. Kay Ivey’s new safer apart order goes into effect, but non-COVID patients can now have more visitors.

“Southeast Health believes that masks contribute to a safer environment and we will continue to keep our mask requirement in place beyond Friday,” Marketing Director Mark Stewart said.

Ivey is allowing the statewide mask mandate to expire Friday at 5 p.m. but is encouraging Alabamians to join her in taking personal responsibility by continuing to wear masks when appropriate.

Stewart said the hospital’s decision aligns with recommendations from the Alabama Hospital Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But with relaxed requirements by the state, the hospital updated its visitation policy with changes that went into effect on Friday.

Non-COVID-19 inpatients are now allowed one support person to remain with the patients at all times and a second visitor that may stay with the patients from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. However, substituting or rotating visitors is still not allowed during the day.